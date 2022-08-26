President Droupadi Murmu
Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

By Pragativadi News Service
15

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ecuador, Somalia, Germany and Suriname at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 26, 2022).

Those who presented their credentials were:

  • E. Mr Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador
  • E. Mr Ahmed Ali Dahir, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia
  • E. Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany
  • E. Mr Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname

