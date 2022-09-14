Envoys Of Five Nations Present Credentials To President Of India
New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassador/High Commissioner of Syrian Arab Republic, Czech Republic, Republic of Congo, Republic of Nauru and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 14, 2022).
Those who presented their credentials were:
- H.E. Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic
- H.E. Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic
- H.E. Mr Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo
- H.E. Ms Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru
- H.E. Mr Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
