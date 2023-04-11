Environmental causes can lead to Parkinson’s Disease in Young People: Doctor

FARIDABAD: Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorder of the central nervous system that significantly impacts the quality of life. It is commonly associated with elderly people, but it can also affect the young, according to medical experts.

“The exact cause of Parkinson’s disease is not exactly understood, but it is believed to be a combination of factors. Genetics plays a role, but young people should also be alert to the lifestyle they are leading as there are many environmental factors that can contribute to Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Ritu Jha, HOD & Associate Director, Dept. of Neurology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad.“While not everyone exposed to these environmental factors will develop Parkinson’s disease, reducing one’s exposure to these will help lower the risk.”

She added: “Exposure to certain pesticides and herbicides has been linked to an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. These chemicals damage the dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, which are responsible for controlling bodily movements. People living in villages are at an increased risk of Parkinson’s due to their daily exposure to pesticides and other agricultural chemicals.”

Dr. Ritu Jha said: “Heavy metals, such as lead and mercury, have been linked to an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. These can accumulate in the brain and cause oxidative stress, which can damage neurons. Some solvents like trichloroethylene and perchloroethylene, commonly used in dry cleaning and industrial processes, can also cause damage to the nervous system, leading to Parkinson’s disease.”

She added: “Exposure to air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter, is also a risk factor. It can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, which can damage neurons. In addition, traumatic brain injuries, particularly those that involve loss of consciousness, have also been associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.”

Parkinson’s disease in young people, defined as those under 50, is known as young-onset Parkinson’s disease. Although rare, it can be much more challenging to diagnose & manage than the disease in older adults.

The most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include tremors, muscle rigidity, and difficulty with balance and coordination. However, young people may show other symptoms too that are not typically associated with this disease, such as involuntary muscle contractions (dystonia), rapid eye movement during sleep, and cognitive impairment, according to Dr. Ritu Jha.

There is no definitive test for Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosing the condition in young people can be challenging as the symptoms are similar to many other neurological disorders. Doctors rely on a combination of clinical history of the patient, physical examination, and response to medication to make a diagnosis. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to improving outcomes and quality of life, say experts.

The treatment of Parkinson’s disease in young people is similar to that in older individuals and may include medication, lifestyle modifications, and surgery in some cases. Said Dr. Ritu Jha: “Young people with Parkinson’s disease may benefit from lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and stress-reduction techniques. These can help improve overall health and well-being and may also help slow the progression of the Parkinson’s disease.”

In some cases, young people may require surgery such as Deep brain stimulation (DBS) that involves implanting electrodes into the brain. DBS has been shown to be effective in improving motor symptoms, reducing medication requirements, and improving quality of life in patients, said the doctor.