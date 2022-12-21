Envelope Recovered From Gobinda Sahu’s Pocket Deepens His Death Mystery

Bhubaneswar: The mystery behind the death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, has deepened further after police recovered an envelope from his pocket.

A brown colour envelope was found from him just before the body was taken to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Bolangir for post-mortem.

Police have not revealed anything about the envelope. It is suspected that Gobinda might leave behind a note inside the envelope which was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Mahendra Sahu, a relative of the deceased, said a two-page handwritten note has been recovered from his pocket. But, police didn’t reveal the content in it. “We don’t know whether it is written by him or somebody else,” he added.

The post-mortem was conducted by a team of experts in presence of forensic scientists at the medical College. The body was later handed over to the family of the deceased.

Sahu was found hanging inside Kantabanji sub- jail on the day when he was scheduled to produce before the court on Tuesday.

His wife Susama Sahu, however, didn’t accept the death as a case of suicide. She alleged that her husband has been murdered.

Gobinda had been behind the bars in connection with the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher, the incident which had triggered a massive political outcry in the State.