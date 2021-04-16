Entry Gates, Offices Of Rourkela Steel Plant Disinfected To Keep COVID-19 At Bay

Rourkela: With the spike in the COVID-19 cases in Rourkela, cleaning and sanitisation of plant equipment and public places has been intensified in SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for preventing the spread of the pandemic.

On 16th April different entry gates of RSP such as the Samskar Gate, Traffic Gate, Main Gate, Emergency Gate, New Weigh Bridge Gate, Hirakud Gate, Tarapur Gate and Fertilizer Gates were disinfected by the Civil Engineering (Services) Department.

The gates witness entry and exit of large number of employees and contract labour every day. These are also the places where the Central Industrial Security Force personnel are on duty round the clock. Hence special efforts are being made to sanitize these spaces.

It is worthwhile to note that hand sanitisation of persons entering through the gates is also being carried out by a dedicated team. In addition, individual departments and employees are also taking every possible precaution like regular hand washing, social distancing and use of masks in accordance with the work place advisory.