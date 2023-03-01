Entry Fee For Museums In Odisha To Be Within Rs 10; No Charges For Students, Artisans

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to attract visitors and get them acquainted with Odisha art and culture, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that the entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs 10.

The CM also directed that no fee will be charged for students, artisans and weavers for entering the museum.

The move will help public, especially the youth, students and tourists, get better acquainted with state heritage, art and culture.

Patnaik further directed to take steps to ensure that museums in our state become more popular and tourists get an opportunity to visit them.

Apart from the state museum in Bhubaneswar, there are many museums in various districts including Kalabhumi, Tribal Culture and Research Museum, Maritime Museum in Cuttack and many museums in various districts.