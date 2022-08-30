Entirety: BTS’ RM shows off his photography skills in new ‘rkive FILM’

Seoul: BTS’ RM uploaded some scenic photographs under ‘Me, Myself and RM rkive FILM’ for the upcoming photo folio ‘Entirety’. Resorting to his nature-loving personality, he took pictures of sceneries, trees, beautiful skies and the desert! The last member to put up teasers for the photo folio was Jungkook and we look forward to the rest of the members’ photobook.

Previously, on August 24th, RM released a teaser video for ‘Special 8 Photo-Folio’ on his social media account.