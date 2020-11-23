Record! Charli D’Amelio earns 100 million TikTok followers

New York: Charli D’Amelio became the first TikTok creator to hit 100 million followers. The 16-year-old social media star, who is best known for completing dance challenges that get millions of likes, hit the milestone on Sunday (Nov. 22) about a year-and-a-half after joining the platform.

D’Amelio, who is sisters with social media star and singer Dixie D’Amelio, has previously said she uses TikTok to “share the joy and love of dance with everyone” and “to help voice the things that teens want to say.”

Among her accolades, this year D’Amelio made her feature film debut; launched nail polish, makeup and fashion collaborations with major brands; appeared in a Super Bowl commercial; had a Dunkin’ Donuts drink named after her and appeared in a music video with her hero, J-Lo. Her first book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, comes out next month. A Forbes report published in August suggested D’Amelio had earned $4 million in the past year from her various deals.

