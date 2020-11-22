Cardi B Matches Her Hair Colour With Her $200K Lamborghini

New York: American rapper Cardi B has recently dyed her hair with bright, green highlights. The Grammy-winner took to Instagram on November 20 to share a snap of herself leaning against her luxe Lamborghini, which retails for around $200k.

The Grammy-winner captioned “Where do we go when we fall asleep?” her photo, referencing fellow singer, Billie Eilish.

She also rocked a low cut, blue corset with high-waisted puffy pants and black sneakers.