Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas from Surat

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has tied the knot with a Gujarat-based person Mufti Anas on Saturday.

A number of videos have surfaced online, wherein the former actor can be seen decked out in white wedding attire. The clip also shows Sana and Mufti Anas cutting a cake.

From the video it seems that the reported wedding was a private affair.

Earlier in October, Sana declared that she is saying goodbye to her showbiz lifestyle in order to serve humanity and follow a religious path.