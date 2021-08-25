Enough medical supplies in Afghanistan to last for one week: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday stated that it has enough medical supplies to last it one week, after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s Kabul.

WHO now only has enough supplies in-country to last for one week, said Ahmed al-Mandhari, the head of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region, stretching from Morocco to Afghanistan.

Mandhari said that 500 metric tonnes of medicines and supplies stored in Dubai were unable to be delivered due to the chaotic evacuation efforts at Kabul airport which does not have the capacity to receive commercial flights.

On Sunday, the WHO and UNICEF jointly called for an immediate establishment of a reliable and robust humanitarian air-bridge to send in supplies.