Enough beds available in hosps to treat COVID-19 patients in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is fully prepared to take on the deadly coronavirus in its second wave. As many as 9008 beds are available at different hospitals.

Reports said the private hospitals have 4640 beds at their disposal while the government hospitals have 4368. As many as 1576 coronavirus patients are being treated at different hospitals. According to the data, 753 patients are being treated at private hospitals while 823 are treated at government hospitals.

The coronavirus patients being treated at ICUs are 320. The total number of ICUs available in private hospitals are 1494. The government hospitals have 524 ICUs and 104 patients are being treated. The occupancy percentage of ICUs are 21.1.

Likewise, 59 patients are being treated in ventilators. The number of ventilators is 782. The health department data said there are 603 ventilators in private hospitals. The government hospitals have 179 ventilators and 18 patients are being treated.

The health department data said 4445 new coronavirus patients have been identified in the state on Monday. Of them, 2574 patients are in quarantine and 1871 cases are local.