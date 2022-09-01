Jackfruit Fritters
Enjoy Your Evening Tea With Crispy Jackfruit Fritters

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: These jackfruit fritters are packed with flavour and great on their own with sweet chilli sauce or served with salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 x 400g/14oz tin of jackfruit, drained and rinsed
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp nori flakes
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 spring onions, finely chopped
  • 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 2 mild red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 handful coriander, finely chopped
  • 1 handful parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 190 g chickpea flour
  • 120 ml water
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 pinch each of salt and black pepper

Step-by-step

  1. Using clean hands or a fork, break the jackfruit into small pieces, remove any tough stems, and then place in a bowl with the soy sauce, nori flakes and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
  2. Mix well to combine, then cover the bowl with a plate and set aside.
  3. Combine the onion and spring onions in a large bowl with the tomatoes, chillies, garlic, thyme and remaining lemon juice, then add the jackfruit mixture. Add the coriander and parsley and mix well.
  4. Sift the baking powder and chickpea flour into a separate bowl, add the water, mix and season with salt and pepper before combining this with the jackfruit and onion mixture. The mixture should be slightly sloppy so add a little more water if needed.
  5. Divide the mixture into eight and shape with your hands into small flat cakes, each about 1cm/0.5in thick.
  6. Pour the vegetable oil into a large frying pan (add a little more if you need for shallow-frying) and set over medium heat.
  7. Carefully place as many cakes as will fit in a single layer in the pan without touching them.
  8. Cook for about 5 minutes until golden brown on the bottom, then turn over and cook for another 5 minutes until crisp and cooked all the way through.
  9. Fry the fritters in batches, using a little more oil as needed and keeping them warm on a baking sheet in the oven on low heat. Make sure that the oven isn’t too hot or the fritters will dry out.
  10.  Serve with sweet chilli sauce and salad, if desired.

