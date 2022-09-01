Enjoy Your Evening Tea With Crispy Jackfruit Fritters

New Delhi: These jackfruit fritters are packed with flavour and great on their own with sweet chilli sauce or served with salad.

Ingredients

1 x 400g/14oz tin of jackfruit, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp nori flakes

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 onion, finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

2 large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 mild red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp dried thyme

1 handful coriander, finely chopped

1 handful parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp baking powder

190 g chickpea flour

120 ml water

3 tbsp vegetable oil, for frying

1 pinch each of salt and black pepper

Step-by-step