Enjoy Your Evening Tea With Crispy Jackfruit Fritters
New Delhi: These jackfruit fritters are packed with flavour and great on their own with sweet chilli sauce or served with salad.
Ingredients
- 1 x 400g/14oz tin of jackfruit, drained and rinsed
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp nori flakes
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 mild red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 handful coriander, finely chopped
- 1 handful parsley, finely chopped
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 190 g chickpea flour
- 120 ml water
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil, for frying
- 1 pinch each of salt and black pepper
Step-by-step
- Using clean hands or a fork, break the jackfruit into small pieces, remove any tough stems, and then place in a bowl with the soy sauce, nori flakes and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
- Mix well to combine, then cover the bowl with a plate and set aside.
- Combine the onion and spring onions in a large bowl with the tomatoes, chillies, garlic, thyme and remaining lemon juice, then add the jackfruit mixture. Add the coriander and parsley and mix well.
- Sift the baking powder and chickpea flour into a separate bowl, add the water, mix and season with salt and pepper before combining this with the jackfruit and onion mixture. The mixture should be slightly sloppy so add a little more water if needed.
- Divide the mixture into eight and shape with your hands into small flat cakes, each about 1cm/0.5in thick.
- Pour the vegetable oil into a large frying pan (add a little more if you need for shallow-frying) and set over medium heat.
- Carefully place as many cakes as will fit in a single layer in the pan without touching them.
- Cook for about 5 minutes until golden brown on the bottom, then turn over and cook for another 5 minutes until crisp and cooked all the way through.
- Fry the fritters in batches, using a little more oil as needed and keeping them warm on a baking sheet in the oven on low heat. Make sure that the oven isn’t too hot or the fritters will dry out.
- Serve with sweet chilli sauce and salad, if desired.
