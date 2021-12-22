Enjoy Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
New Delhi: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich is a healthy and easy-to-make recipe that every chicken lover must try. This super easy sandwich recipe is loaded with protein and will also keep you warm during winters. Pair up the sandwich with tea, coffee, or any other beverage of your choice for a wholesome meal. Let’s check out the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon hung curd
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic paste
- 1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 slices bread slices
- 1 tablespoon chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon chopped coriander leaves
- salt as required
- 1/4 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 2 pieces chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon chopped tomato
- 1 teaspoon tandoori masala
Instruction
- In a bowl, mix together hung curd, salt, pepper, ginger and garlic paste, red chilli powder, tandoori masala and garam masala. Prepare a thick puree. Add chicken, coat it well and let it sit aside for 30 minutes.
- Heat a grilling pan, add butter and grill the marinated chicken breasts until golden from both sides. After the chicken is grilled, cut into small pieces and keep them aside.
- Apply mayonnaise on both slices. Spread the chopped onions, coriander leaves and tomatoes along with pieces of chicken on one slice. Cover the bread slice with another bread slice to form a sandwich. Grill the sandwich using some butter.
- After grilling the sandwich from both sides well, serve it with tandoori sauce or green mint chutney.