Enjoy Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

New Delhi: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich is a healthy and easy-to-make recipe that every chicken lover must try. This super easy sandwich recipe is loaded with protein and will also keep you warm during winters. Pair up the sandwich with tea, coffee, or any other beverage of your choice for a wholesome meal. Let’s check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon hung curd

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 slices bread slices

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon chopped coriander leaves

salt as required

1/4 teaspoon ginger paste

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 pieces chicken breasts

2 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped tomato

1 teaspoon tandoori masala

Instruction