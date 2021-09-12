Enjoy Rainy Season Comfort! Prepare Rly Stn Style Puri And Aloo Sabzi
An Indian railway journey is incomplete without trying the food available there. The food over there provides the real essence of Indian life and its culture.
Many of the Indian railway stations are equipped with station-side food stalls and small food shops from where anyone can satisfy the appetite.
Puri Sabji is mainly eaten at breakfast in many parts of India but a plate of steaming hot aloo sabzi with fluffy puri characterize comfort food.
In a pressure cooker boil the potatoes for 2 whistles or par boil them for 7/8 minutes.
- In a kadai/wok heat the oil till it reaches smoking point, reduce the heat to medium low and add the cumin & fennel seeds , half of the 1/4 teaspoon of the hing/asafoetida and the bay leaf. Once the seeds start spluttering and the smell of hing fills up your kitchen time to add the rest of the spices.
- Further reduce the heat to low and add the dry powdered spices along with the ginger paste, tomato cubes and the green chillies. Let them cook till the oil separates from the spices and starts bubbling on the sides. This will take about 3 to 4 minutes, this is best done in low heat otherwise the spices may burn. If the mixture is sticking to the bottom of the kadai (though it should not because the juice from the tomatoes should keep the spices moist) you can add a drop of water to help in cooking
- Once the spices are cooked and no longer smell raw, add the boiled potatoes along with their starchy boiled water. Mix everything together, add the salt and let it come to a boil. There should be enough water in the pan so that the potato cubes are all submerged. If not add a little more hot water. You need to boil the potatoes for 7 to 8 minutes till the potatoes are all cooked through and the edges are falling off. The gravy should have a thick consistency from the potato starch
- Check and adjust the seasoning and add the rest of the hing, the chopped coriander leaves or the dried fenugreek leaves, give it a final stir and the aloo rasa is ready to be served steaming hot. Goes best with pooris.