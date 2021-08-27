Enjoy Mango Margarita At Home
New Delhi: Mango Margarita is a sweet and refreshing drink that is perfect for brunches. This beverage is made with minimal ingredients within few minutes.
Ingredients For Mango Margarita
- 2 Mango chunks (drained)
- For blending Ice
- 250 Ml Lemon-lime soda
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
How to Make Mango Margarita
- Throw the mango chunks into the blender
- Top the blender with ice.
- Pour soda and sugar into it and blend until completely smooth, add more ice if necessary.
- Pour the drink into a margarita glass and serve immediately.