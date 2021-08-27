Mango Margarita
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Enjoy Mango Margarita At Home 

By PragativadiNews
0 2

New Delhi: Mango Margarita is a sweet and refreshing drink that is perfect for brunches. This beverage is made with minimal ingredients within few minutes. 

Ingredients For Mango Margarita 

  • 2 Mango chunks (drained) 
  • For blending Ice 
  • 250 Ml Lemon-lime soda 
  • 2 Tbsp Sugar 

How to Make Mango Margarita 

  1. Throw the mango chunks into the blender 
  2. Top the blender with ice. 
  3. Pour soda and sugar into it and blend until completely smooth, add more ice if necessary. 
  4. Pour the drink into a margarita glass and serve immediately. 
PragativadiNews 6350 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 − five =

Breaking