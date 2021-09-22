Enjoy Malabar Chicken Curry At Home

New Delhi: Malabar chicken curry recipe is a special Kerala-style chicken curry that is cooked in coconut oil and curry leaves followed by mustard seeds. You can dip and slurp your way through this for your lunch and dinner with some rotis, appam, or even slices of bread!

Ingredients:

454 grams chicken breasts cut into 3-inch piece cubes

2 tbsp oil

5-7 curry leaves

½ red onion

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tomatoes

salt, to taste

½ cup water

To grind to a paste:

½ cup grated coconut (fresh or frozen, if frozen then thaw to room temperature before using)

5 – 6 pearl onions

4 dried red chillies

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

5 cloves garlic

2 green chillies

1 tbsp sliced ginger

Method: