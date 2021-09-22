Enjoy Malabar Chicken Curry At Home
New Delhi: Malabar chicken curry recipe is a special Kerala-style chicken curry that is cooked in coconut oil and curry leaves followed by mustard seeds. You can dip and slurp your way through this for your lunch and dinner with some rotis, appam, or even slices of bread!
Ingredients:
- 454 grams chicken breasts cut into 3-inch piece cubes
- 2 tbsp oil
- 5-7 curry leaves
- ½ red onion
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tomatoes
- salt, to taste
- ½ cup water
- To grind to a paste:
- ½ cup grated coconut (fresh or frozen, if frozen then thaw to room temperature before using)
- 5 – 6 pearl onions
- 4 dried red chillies
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 5 cloves garlic
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tbsp sliced ginger
Method:
- Peel and cut the pearl onions in half. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and roast the coconut, pearl onions, red chilies, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds over low-medium heat. Keep stirring every once in a while so as to not burn the coconut.
- Meanwhile, chop the onions and peel the garlic.
- Once the coconut and spices are roasted till the coconut is slightly brown, transfer to a plate to cool it. In the same pan, heat the oil and add the chopped onions. Add the turmeric and garam masala and let it sauté over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, add the coconut and spices to a mixer/blender jar and add the garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Add a couple of tablespoons of water and grind to a fine paste.
- Add this paste to the onion mixture, add the tomatoes too and sauté for a few minutes till the tomatoes soften. Add the chicken pieces and salt and let it cook till the chicken lets out the moisture. Add enough water to cover the chicken and cook over low-medium heat, till the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with more curry leaves, if needed. Serve hot with rice, rotis, or even slices of bread.