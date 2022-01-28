Enjoy Lip-Smacking Samosa Chaat
New Delhi: Samosa chaat is a lip-smacking chaat recipe made with samosas, chana masala, various chutneys, and spices. This is one of the popular chaat snack recipes from north India.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup ragda (curry or gravy preparation made from dried white peas)
- 1 samosa
- 1 tsp tamarind chutney
- 1 tsp green chutney
- 2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)
- pinch Kashmiri red chilli powder
- pinch amchur
- pinch cumin powder/jeera powder
- pinch chaat masala
- 3 tbsp sev
- few coriander leaves (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, break 1 samosa roughly. you can use homemade samosa or store brought samosa.
- Pour in 1 cup of ragda.
- Top with 1 tsp tamarind chutney and 1 tsp green chutney.
- Also, add 2 tbsp onion and 2 tbsp tomato.
- Further, sprinkle pinch chilli powder, pinch aamchur, pinch cumin powder and pinch chaat masala.
- Additionally, top with 3 tbsp fine sev and coriander leaves.
- Finally, enjoy samosa chaat immediately topping with pomegranate if required.