Enjoy Lip-Smacking Samosa Chaat 

New Delhi: Samosa chaat is a lip-smacking chaat recipe made with samosas, chana masala, various chutneys, and spices. This is one of the popular chaat snack recipes from north India.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup ragda (curry or gravy preparation made from dried white peas)

1 samosa

1 tsp tamarind chutney

1 tsp green chutney

2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

2 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)

pinch Kashmiri red chilli powder

pinch amchur

pinch cumin powder/jeera powder

pinch chaat masala

3 tbsp sev

few coriander leaves (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS