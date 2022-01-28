Samosa Chaat 
Enjoy Lip-Smacking Samosa Chaat 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Samosa chaat is a lip-smacking chaat recipe made with samosas, chana masala, various chutneys, and spices. This is one of the popular chaat snack recipes from north India. 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 cup ragda (curry or gravy preparation made from dried white peas) 
  • 1 samosa 
  • 1 tsp tamarind chutney 
  • 1 tsp  green chutney 
  • 2 tbsp onion (finely chopped) 
  • 2 tbsp tomato (finely chopped) 
  • pinch  Kashmiri red chilli powder 
  • pinch amchur 
  • pinch cumin powder/jeera powder 
  • pinch chaat masala 
  • 3 tbsp sev 
  • few coriander leaves (finely chopped)  

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Firstly, break 1 samosa roughly. you can use homemade samosa or store brought samosa. 
  2. Pour in 1 cup of ragda. 
  3. Top with 1 tsp tamarind chutney and 1 tsp green chutney. 
  4. Also, add 2 tbsp onion and 2 tbsp tomato. 
  5. Further, sprinkle pinch chilli powder, pinch aamchur, pinch cumin powder and pinch chaat masala. 
  6. Additionally, top with 3 tbsp fine sev and coriander leaves. 
  7. Finally, enjoy samosa chaat immediately topping with pomegranate if required. 
