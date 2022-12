New Delhi: Italian-American caffé Romano, an espresso served with a bit of lemon peel, this fizzy incarnation blends tart lemon soda with a cool shot.

Ingredients

1 cup lemon soda (such as San Pelligrino)

1 1/2 ounces cold espresso

1 or 2 lemon wheels, to serve

Directions

Step 1

Pour lemon soda over ice and top with espresso. Stir, add a lemon wheel (or two) and enjoy.