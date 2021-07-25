Enjoy Homemade Corn Cheese Fried Momos: Recipe Inside
New Delhi: Are you craving some hot and delicious food? Momos can brighten up your mood on a rainy day. This recipe is simple to make. The stuffing for the momos is made from sweet corn sauteed with some ginger, garlic and green chillies, and chilli flakes and black pepper powder. The sweet corn mixture is then combined with grated cheese and stuffed into a dough. It is shaped into a crescent moon shape and steamed to glossy perfection.
Check this easy and delicious recipe here:
Corn cheese fried momos
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup boiled sweet corn kernels
- 1 onion
- 3-4 green chillies
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves
- salt to taste
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 tsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp tabasco sauce
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- Ready-made refined flour dough
Method
- In a bowl, add sweet corn kernels, green chilies, onion, coriander leaves, salt, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, soy sauce, tabasco sauce and garlic powder. Mix the ingredients well.
- Take the refined flour dough and roll it into thin 4”-5” rounds.
- Take a round and add some prepared filling in the center.
- Bring the edges together to cover the filling and give it a shape of a momo.
- Warm oil in a pan and deep-fry the momos.
- Serve them hot and fresh with the sauce of your choice.