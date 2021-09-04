Enjoy Homemade Churros In Rainy Days
New Delhi: Churros are a popular Mexican dessert. These are simple choux pastries fried in hot oil and coated in cinnamon sugar.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CHURROS
- 1 cup water
- 6 tbsp. butter
- 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 large eggs
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Cinnamon sugar
FOR THE CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE
- 3/4 c. dark chocolate chips
- 3/4 c. heavy cream
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
- Make churros: In a large saucepan over medium heat, add water, butter, and sugar. Bring to a boil, then add vanilla. Turn off heat and add flour and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon until thickened, 30 seconds. Let mixture cool for 10 minutes.
- To cool the mixture, using a hand mixer, beat in eggs one at a time until combined. Transfer mixture to a piping bag fitted with a large open star tip.
- In a large pot over medium heat, add enough oil to come halfway up the sides and heat to 375°. Holding the piping bag a few inches above the oil, carefully pipe churros into 6″ long ropes. Use kitchen scissors to cut off dough from the piping bag.
- Fry until golden, 4 to 5 minutes, turning as necessary. Fry 3 to 4 churros at a time and let oil come back to 375° before each batch. Remove churros with a slotted spoon or tongs and immediately roll churros in cinnamon sugar, then place on a cooling rack.
- Make the chocolate dipping sauce: Place chocolate chips in a medium heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring heavy cream to a simmer. Pour hot cream over chocolate chips and let it sit for 2 minutes. Add cinnamon and salt and whisk to combine.
- Serve churros with chocolate dipping sauce.