Homemade Cappuccino
Enjoy Homemade Cappuccino In Rainy Days

Mumbai: Nothing can match the comfort of sipping on a cup of steaming hot cappuccino on a rainy day! Here’s the easy recipe that you can try.

Ingredients

– Milk — ¾th cup

– Fresh cream — 2 tbsps

– Coffee powder — 2 ½ tsps

– Castor sugar — 1 tsp

– Hot water — 2 tsps

Method

  1. Mix the milk and fresh cream in a saucepan and allow it to boil for a few minutes.
  2. Take the remaining ingredients and mix them in a cup.
  3. Once the milk boils, take it off the gas and beat it for two minutes as shown in the video.
  4. Once you get the froth and consistency, gently pour it into the cup which contains a mixture of coffee powder, sugar and hot water.
  5. Then stir it nicely until the colour changes, and the drink becomes brown.
  6. Add a sugar cube, per your liking. Your coffee is now ready!
