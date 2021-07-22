Enjoy Homemade Cappuccino In Rainy Days
Mumbai: Nothing can match the comfort of sipping on a cup of steaming hot cappuccino on a rainy day! Here’s the easy recipe that you can try.
Ingredients
– Milk — ¾th cup
– Fresh cream — 2 tbsps
– Coffee powder — 2 ½ tsps
– Castor sugar — 1 tsp
– Hot water — 2 tsps
Method
- Mix the milk and fresh cream in a saucepan and allow it to boil for a few minutes.
- Take the remaining ingredients and mix them in a cup.
- Once the milk boils, take it off the gas and beat it for two minutes as shown in the video.
- Once you get the froth and consistency, gently pour it into the cup which contains a mixture of coffee powder, sugar and hot water.
- Then stir it nicely until the colour changes, and the drink becomes brown.
- Add a sugar cube, per your liking. Your coffee is now ready!