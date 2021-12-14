Enjoy Healthy Carrot-Ginger Soup

New Delhi: The soup is a super healthy and perfect dish for the winters. It indulges the goodness of carrots and ginger. In this dish, all the veggies are sauteed in coconut oil and it makes this soup amazing in taste. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

6 chopped carrot

2 inches finely chopped ginger

2 tablespoon coconut milk

4 cloves finely chopped garlic

3 cup veg stock

1 finely chopped onion

salt as required

1 tablespoon coconut oil

INSTRUCTION