Enjoy Healthy Carrot-Ginger Soup
New Delhi: The soup is a super healthy and perfect dish for the winters. It indulges the goodness of carrots and ginger. In this dish, all the veggies are sauteed in coconut oil and it makes this soup amazing in taste. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 6 chopped carrot
- 2 inches finely chopped ginger
- 2 tablespoon coconut milk
- 4 cloves finely chopped garlic
- 3 cup veg stock
- 1 finely chopped onion
- salt as required
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
INSTRUCTION
- To prepare this delicious soup recipe, put a pan over medium flame. Heat oil in it and add chopped onions along with garlic and ginger. Saute until the raw smell of garlic goes away. Now, add chopped carrots to the pan and stir well.
- Cook carrot for 3-4 minutes and then add the vegetable stock in it. Let the carrots cook in vegetable stock for half an hour.
- When carrots are absolutely soft, remove the pan from the stove. Transfer to a grinding jar, and grind into a thick soup.
- Transfer the soup to a bowl, sprinkle salt to taste, and coconut milk in the end. Serve piping hot.