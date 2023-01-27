Enjoy Delicious Walnut Chikki At Home, Recipe Inside
New Delhi: Usually, Chikki is made using peanuts, but in this unique recipe, we have made chikki using some crunchy walnuts. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required for it.
Ingredients of Walnut Chikki
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- 150 gm jaggery
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
Instruction
- Roast 1 cup of walnuts in a pan on medium heat by constantly stirring for a few minutes. Remove from heat and chop into small pieces.
- Prepare the back of a baking tray/pan by greasing it with a little bit of oil and lining it with parchment paper. Keep aside for now.
- In a thick bottom pan, add grated jaggery, and 1 tablespoon of water and let it melt. Once melted, then add ghee. Boil on medium-low heat by stirring constantly. Keep cooking on low flame till it is smooth.
- To check for the syrup to be ready, keep a glass of cold water on the side, and drop tiny amounts of the syrup. The jaggery syrup should come to a hard ball stage wherein when dropped in the water, and when pulled should not be stringy but brittle. Remove from flame once this stage is achieved.
- Mix in the walnuts and fennel seeds, and immediately spread out to the prepared pan. Top with another parchment paper, and use a rolling pin to flatten the mixture into a rough rectangle.
- Remove the top parchment, and while still warm, make marks and cut the chikki pieces. Let it cool down completely and store the chikkis in an air-tight container.
Comments are closed.