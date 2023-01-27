Walnut Chikki
Enjoy Delicious Walnut Chikki At Home, Recipe Inside

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Usually, Chikki is made using peanuts, but in this unique recipe, we have made chikki using some crunchy walnuts. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required for it.

Ingredients of Walnut Chikki

  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon ghee
  • 150 gm jaggery
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

Instruction

  1. Roast 1 cup of walnuts in a pan on medium heat by constantly stirring for a few minutes. Remove from heat and chop into small pieces.
  2. Prepare the back of a baking tray/pan by greasing it with a little bit of oil and lining it with parchment paper. Keep aside for now.
  3. In a thick bottom pan, add grated jaggery, and 1 tablespoon of water and let it melt. Once melted, then add ghee. Boil on medium-low heat by stirring constantly. Keep cooking on low flame till it is smooth.
  4. To check for the syrup to be ready, keep a glass of cold water on the side, and drop tiny amounts of the syrup. The jaggery syrup should come to a hard ball stage wherein when dropped in the water, and when pulled should not be stringy but brittle. Remove from flame once this stage is achieved.
  5. Mix in the walnuts and fennel seeds, and immediately spread out to the prepared pan. Top with another parchment paper, and use a rolling pin to flatten the mixture into a rough rectangle.
  6. Remove the top parchment, and while still warm, make marks and cut the chikki pieces. Let it cool down completely and store the chikkis in an air-tight container.
