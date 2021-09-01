Enjoy Delicious Mutton Paya Soup At Home
New Delhi: Mutton Paya Soup is a soup or stew made using the legs of ‘lamb’ also called lamb trotters. It has all the health benefits and it is indeed a nourishing soup for kids, young ones as well as old ones.
Ingredients for Paya Soup Recipe
- Lamb Trotters cut into ½ inch pieces 2
- Split Bengal Gram 1 tablespoon
- Garlic crushed 1 tablespoon
- Ginger cut into thin strips ½ inch
- Bay leaves 2
- Green cardamoms 2-3
- Black peppercorns 8-10
- Cloves 4-5
- Green chillies slit 4-5
- Salt to taste
- Turmeric powder
Method
- Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute. Add bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves and green chillies. Add lamb trotters and sauté on low heat till dark brown.
- Add 4 cups water and mix well. Add salt and turmeric powder and mix well. Cover and cook under pressure till pressure releases 2 times, reduce the heat and cook on low heat till the pressure releases 3 times.
- Open the lid when the pressure releases completely. Take out the cooked trotters in a bowl.
- Strain the remaining soup in another bowl
- Pour the soup in a serving bowl, put the trotters over it, and serve piping hot.