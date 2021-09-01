Enjoy Delicious Mutton Paya Soup At Home

New Delhi: Mutton Paya Soup is a soup or stew made using the legs of ‘lamb’ also called lamb trotters. It has all the health benefits and it is indeed a nourishing soup for kids, young ones as well as old ones.

Ingredients for Paya Soup Recipe

Lamb Trotters cut into ½ inch pieces 2

Split Bengal Gram 1 tablespoon

Garlic crushed 1 tablespoon

Ginger cut into thin strips ½ inch

Bay leaves 2

Green cardamoms 2-3

Black peppercorns 8-10

Cloves 4-5

Green chillies slit 4-5

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder

Method