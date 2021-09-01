Mutton Paya Soup
Enjoy Delicious Mutton Paya Soup At Home

New Delhi: Mutton Paya Soup is a soup or stew made using the legs of ‘lamb’ also called lamb trotters.  It has all the health benefits and it is indeed a nourishing soup for kids, young ones as well as old ones.

Ingredients for Paya Soup Recipe

  • Lamb Trotters cut into ½ inch pieces 2
  • Split Bengal Gram 1 tablespoon
  • Garlic crushed 1 tablespoon
  • Ginger cut into thin strips ½ inch
  • Bay leaves 2
  • Green cardamoms 2-3
  • Black peppercorns 8-10
  • Cloves 4-5
  • Green chillies slit 4-5
  • Salt to taste
  • Turmeric powder

Method

  1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute. Add bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves and green chillies. Add lamb trotters and sauté on low heat till dark brown.
  2. Add 4 cups water and mix well. Add salt and turmeric powder and mix well. Cover and cook under pressure till pressure releases 2 times, reduce the heat and cook on low heat till the pressure releases 3 times.
  3. Open the lid when the pressure releases completely. Take out the cooked trotters in a bowl.
  4. Strain the remaining soup in another bowl
  5. Pour the soup in a serving bowl, put the trotters over it, and serve piping hot.
