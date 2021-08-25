Enjoy Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza At Home

Bhubaneswar: Are craving a Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza? Don’t worry we have come up with a super easy recipe that you can enjoy your crispy cheesy pizza at home.

Ingredients

2-1/2 cup Whole Wheat Flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Sugar

1-1/4 teaspoon Active dry yeast

2 teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

lukewarm water to knead the dough

2 Onion, chopped in rings

For the Topping

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, for topping

1 Onion, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 Tomato, chopped into chunks

Other Ingredients

Sooji (Semolina/ Rava), to dust the pan

1 cup Homemade Pizza And Pasta Sauce

To Make the Dough

Mix flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. Slowly add the water and start making a dough. Eventually, you will get a sticky dough, after about 5 minutes.

Now grease your hands with some oil and on a flat surface, start kneading the dough. Kneading is important as it will develop the gluten to make the base soft and palpable.

Once the dough comes together in around and smooth ball, cover and let it rest in a deep dish someplace warm.

To Make the Pan Pizza