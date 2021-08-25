Enjoy Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza At Home
Bhubaneswar: Are craving a Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza? Don’t worry we have come up with a super easy recipe that you can enjoy your crispy cheesy pizza at home.
Ingredients
- 2-1/2 cup Whole Wheat Flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon Sugar
- 1-1/4 teaspoon Active dry yeast
- 2 teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- lukewarm water to knead the dough
- 2 Onion, chopped in rings
- For the Topping
- 1 cup Mozzarella cheese, for topping
- 1 Onion, sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 Tomato, chopped into chunks
- Other Ingredients
- Sooji (Semolina/ Rava), to dust the pan
- 1 cup Homemade Pizza And Pasta Sauce
To Make the Dough
Mix flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. Slowly add the water and start making a dough. Eventually, you will get a sticky dough, after about 5 minutes.
Now grease your hands with some oil and on a flat surface, start kneading the dough. Kneading is important as it will develop the gluten to make the base soft and palpable.
Once the dough comes together in around and smooth ball, cover and let it rest in a deep dish someplace warm.
To Make the Pan Pizza
- Prepare the pan for pizza to cook. Oil it generously and put about 1 tablespoon semolina and rotate the pan to cover the base and edges.
- Meanwhile in a mixing bowl, add a tablespoon of oil, salt, tomatoes, pepper, and onions. Mix everything properly so that the oil is coated evenly.
- After 90 minutes, the dough will be doubled. If not, wait for another 30 minutes.
- Punch the dough down and knead again for about half a minute. Make 3 balls of equal size.
- Oil your hands and start flattening one of the balls and pulling it in the round and place it in the center of the pan. Now use your fingers to push through the edges and evening out each pizza base.
- Top each pizza base with pizza sauce, sprinkle cheese, arrange onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and top it up with cheese again.
- Cook the pan pizza for 10-12 minutes or until done.
- Serve this Pan Pizza along with Penne Pasta Arrabiata, Garlic Bread, and Apple Crumble Pie for your weekend brunch or dinner with a glass of wine.