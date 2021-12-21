Enjoy Chilly Evenings With Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup

New Delhi: There is nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of tasty soup in winter. Try this delicious Broccoli Cheddar Soup recipe on the chilly winter evening. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

1 large head or two small heads broccoli (a little more than 1 pound), chopped into florets and stems

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/2 medium white onion, chopped

1 small carrot, grated

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart vegetable stock

2 cups whole milk

8 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Bread, for serving

Method