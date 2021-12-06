Enjoy Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms In Chilly Weather
New Delhi: Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms are one of the easiest dishes that can be made in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 12 whole fresh mushrooms, tough ends trimmed
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break stems from mushrooms. Chop stems extremely fine.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry chopped mushroom stems and garlic in hot oil until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture into a bowl to cool completely, about 10 minutes.
- Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper with the mushroom stems and garlic until very thick and completely mixed. Use a small spoon fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange stuffed mushrooms onto the prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake in preheated oven until piping hot and liquid starts to form under the caps, about 20 minutes.