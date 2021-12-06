Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Enjoy Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms In Chilly Weather

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms are one of the easiest dishes that can be made in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 whole fresh mushrooms, tough ends trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break stems from mushrooms. Chop stems  extremely fine.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry chopped mushroom stems and garlic in hot oil until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture into a bowl to cool completely, about 10 minutes.
  4. Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper with the mushroom stems and garlic until very thick and completely mixed. Use a small spoon fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange stuffed mushrooms onto the prepared cookie sheet.
  5. Bake in preheated oven until piping hot and liquid starts to form under the caps, about 20 minutes.
