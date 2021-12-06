Enjoy Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms In Chilly Weather

New Delhi: Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms are one of the easiest dishes that can be made in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

12 whole fresh mushrooms, tough ends trimmed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions