ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: ENGWE X 26 electrical bicycles has launched by way of the Indiegogo crowdfunding marketing campaign. The all-terrain e-bicycle has been constructed to face up to all areas and circumstances. The e-bicycle also features a maximum range of 57.7 miles (roughly 93km). The all-terrain e-bicycle gets a triple suspension system and 26×4-inch fat tyres.

ENGWE X26 Price, Availability

ENGWE X26 has been launched with a price tag of $2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900), as per the Indiegogo website. Super Early Bird customers can get their hands on the e-bike for $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900). The e-bicycle is only available for shipping to the US, UK, and the European Union. ENGWE expects to ship the bicycle in October 2022. Orders placed before July 15 are part of the first batch of the e-bicycle, whereas, orders placed post-July 15 will be part of the second batch.

Specifications For The ENGWE X26

The ENGWE X26’s specifications and features have also been revealed on the company’s website. The bike can reach a top speed of 31 miles per hour (roughly 93 kilometers) on a single charge. The battery can charge for up to seven hours, according to the company.

The ENGWE X26 is an all-terrain e-bike. It has a triple suspension system and 264-inch fat tyres. It has a foldable design for portability. There are three riding modes: Pedal, Pure Electric, and Hybrid. It has a large LCD display mounted on the handlebar and an aluminium frame.