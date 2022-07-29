England’s Alex Yee Wins First Gold Of CW Games 2022

Birmingham: England’s Alex Yee has won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking victory in the men’s triathlon.

Yee chased down Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, beating the New Zealander by 13 seconds with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

Wilde had been hit by a 10-second penalty, which cost him dear after leading heading into the 5km run.

Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.

Yee revealed it was vital that he did not panic as he closed in on Wilde and picked his moment to make his attack.

He added: “I just wanted to stay as calm as possible and run my own race.

“I wanted to make sure there was plenty in my legs when I got there.