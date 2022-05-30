England Women Cricketers Katherine Brunt And Natalie Sciver Tie The Knot
London: England women cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver tied the knot in a private ceremony.
“Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend,” England Cricket tweeted.
<>
Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xgu7WxtFW
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2022
</>
Brunt and Sciver are members of the 2017 ODI World Cup-winning team. The duo also featured in the 2022 ODI World Cup, in which England finished as runners-up.
Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt in October 2019.
Comments are closed.