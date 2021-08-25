England Vs India 3rd Test: Visitors Get Early Jolts After Opting To Bat

Headingley: In a bid to catalyze their winning journey further, Virat Kohli led the India team won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test of the five-match series here at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson has dismissed KL Rahul (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) to jolt India early. Virat joined Rohit Sharma in the middle with the score at 4/2 after 4.1 overs.

India went into the game unchanged from their winning combination at Lord’s, while England brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton for this Test.

After a memorable win at Lord’s, India will look to carry on the momentum. The visitors had bowled out England for 120 in their second innings to register a comfortable 151-run win in the second Test to take 1-0 lead in the series.

India have problem of plenty as seamer Shardul Thakur, who had missed the Lord’s Test due to injury, is fit and available for selection.

On the other hand, England suffered another setback as Mark Wood was ruled out of the third game with shoulder injury. Wood injured his shoulder in the second Test while diving near the boundary ropes.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj