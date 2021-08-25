England Seamers Uproot India’s Strong Batting Lineup; Crash Visitors To 78 All Out

Headingley: England have stamped their authority on the 3rd Test against India with the clinical performances of seamers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, and Craig Overton. India are all out for 78.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss but was left to rue his decision to bat as Anderson wrecked India’s top order with a superb display of seam bowling.

Craig Overton and Sam Curran claimed two wickets in two deliveries on separate occasions to jolt India after Lunch in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds.

Uprooting India’s strong batting line-up, James Anderson made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session.

England found themselves in the driver’s seat when Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah fell in quick succession.

It all started with pacer Ollie Robinson getting the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant straight after Lunch which open the flood gates.