England Seam Attack Collapse India To Lose By An Innings And 76 Runs

Headingley: Jolting the visitors with their stunning pace attack, England have snatched the third Test at Headingley from India’s hand and marked a win by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, England bundled India out in the first session to level the series 1-1.

England jolted India with eight wickets in the first session on Day 4 as Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Moeen Ali got through the Indian middle-order with ease.

After Cheteshwar Pujara (91) fell early, Robinson removed skipper Virat Kohli (55) as well to put India on the backfoot. Later, pacer Craig Overton removed a dangerous looking Ravindra Jadeja for 30 runs.

India started the day on 215/2 and lost the rest of their wickets in the next 16 overs. India were able to score 278 leaving 76 runs behind.