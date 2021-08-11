England pacer Stuart Broad ruled out of entire Test series against India

In a huge blow for England ahead of the second Test against India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, senior pacer Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire series.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord’s.

England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover, the ECB added.

Broad has been an integral part of the England Test squad, over the years and his absence will be dearly felt in the ongoing Test series against Virat Kohli & Co. In the first Test in Nottingham, the pacer had gone wicket-less conceding 70 runs in 20 overs in India’s first innings before dismissing KL Rahul cheaply in the second innings.