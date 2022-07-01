England Name White-Ball Squads For India Series; Jos Buttler Captain

England have announced their white-ball squads for the ODI and T20I series against India, starting 7 July.

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to return to ODI cricket after a span of a year. The England Test captain last played ODI cricket in July 2021 before taking a break from the sport. He last featured in the three-match series against Pakistan, where he stood in as captain.

The ODI series opener will be played at The Oval on 12 July before the action moves to Lord’s and Old Trafford.

Before the ODI series, England will play three T20Is against India, which will be viewed by both sides as crucial preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. For the T20I series, uncapped pacer Richard Gleeson has been called up to the side.

T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

The two series against India will mark the beginning of a new era for England in white-ball cricket, with Jos Buttler at the helm after the retirement of Eoin Morgan. This will be Buttler’s first full-time assignment as skipper, having been announced England’s white-ball captain on Thursday, 30 June.

Schedule:

T20I series:

1st T20I: Thursday 7 July, Hampshire Bowl (6:00 PM local time)

2nd T20I: Saturday 9 July, Edgbaston (2:30 PM local time)

3rd T20I: Sunday 10 July, Trent Bridge (2:30 PM local time)

ODI series: