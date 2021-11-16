England Beat San Marino 10-0, Qualify For 2022 FIFA World Cup

England defeated San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group I on 26 points with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches and secured their ticket for Qatar 2022.

England’s captain scored four goals — all in the first half, with two of them being penalties – to move his international tally to 48, which is tied with Gary Lineker and only five off Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the country.

Kane finished 2021 with 16 goals for England, a national record for a calendar year, and it could have been more if he hadn’t been substituted just after an hour.

Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka also scored, along with an own-goal.

This was England biggest victory since 1964 when it achieved 10-0 against the United States in New York.