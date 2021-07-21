England Announce Squad For 1st And 2nd Tests Against India

Wales: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced the squad for 1st and 2nd Tests against India which will be played from August 4 at Trent Bridge and the second will be played from August 12 at Lord’s.

While fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out all-rounders Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson returned to the side.

ECB indicated that Archer may not take part in the series at all as he is “not ready at this point to return to Test cricket” while Chris Woakes, who was not named in the squad for the first two Tests, could return later in the series.

Robinson makes his return to Test cricket after he was given a fine and an eight-match ban five of which are suspended for two years, for “a number of offensive tweets” he sent between 2012 and 2014. The tweets emerged after he made his Test debut against New Zealand.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran also come back into the Test squad. Ollie Robinson is included after he took seven wickets on his Test debut against the Black Caps at Lord’s.

England Men’s Test Squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Dom Bess (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Mark Wood (Durham)