England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

New Delhi: England spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced his retirement from the game’s longest format, bringing an end to a 64-Test career.

He will remain a key member of the ODI and T20 squads, while playing short-form cricket around the globe.

He is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

“I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” Ali said. “Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it.

“I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out.

“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done,” said Moeen in a statement.

Moeen played 64 Tests since his debut in 2014, scoring 2,914 runs (including five centuries) and taking 195 wickets. Only two English spinners, Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann, have more Test wickets than Moeen, as he overtook Jim Laker in his final match, against India at the Kia Oval last month.