Engineers Day 2021: PM Modi, Odisha CM, others pay homage to M Visvesvaraya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union home minister Amit Shah and several eminent individuals across the country paid their homages to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day.

Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021

Tributes to legendary engineer Bharat Ratna M. #Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #EngineersDay. He was one of the greatest nation-builders & played key role in building many engineering marvels. May his ideals inspire our engineers to build a modern nation. pic.twitter.com/oqcORnJymu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 15, 2021

Tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji, a prolific engineer and an inspiration to people from all walks of life on his Jayanti. Engineers Day greetings to our brilliant engineers who are constantly striving towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through their amazing innovations. pic.twitter.com/fB8FdjThSD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2021

On #EngineersDay, we express our humble tribute to the exemplary engineer Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary. Our talented engineers are contributing their best in nation building and waying forward this country in the direction to become Aatmanirbhar. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 15, 2021

On #EngineersDay, my humble tribute to India’s prolific engineer and a statesman, Bharat Ratna Dr. M. Visvesvaraya. pic.twitter.com/BNcuMzvjnF — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 15, 2021

M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. He was referred to as the ‘precursor of economic planning in India’, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). M Visvesvaraya is also known as ‘VM Sir’ due to his various contributions to the field of engineering and is a pioneer of education.

India celebrates Engineer’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian Engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on September 15 every year. Engineer’s Day is celebrated to pay rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Visvesvaraya who was regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Mysore’.