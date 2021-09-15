M Visvesvaraya
Engineers Day 2021: PM Modi, Odisha CM, others pay homage to M Visvesvaraya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union home minister Amit Shah and several eminent individuals across the country paid their homages to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day.

M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. He was referred to as the ‘precursor of economic planning in India’, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). M Visvesvaraya is also known as ‘VM Sir’ due to his various contributions to the field of engineering and is a pioneer of education.

India celebrates Engineer’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian Engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on September 15 every year. Engineer’s Day is celebrated to pay rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Visvesvaraya who was regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Mysore’.

