Engineering Student Stabbed By Rival Over Triangular Love; Accused Held

Bhubaneswar: An engineering student sustained injuries after being stabbed by a rival youth over a triangular love affair. The incident which took place this evening near Sailashree Vihar Durga Mandap has now become the talk of the town.

According to reports, the accused, Gourishankar Lenka, an engineering student hailing from Jagatshingpur, was said to be in love with a girl from Puri, who studies in the final year at a city-based engineering college, for two years. However, the victim, identified as Priyaranjan Nayak of Puri had also developed love towards the same girl.

If sources are to be believed, both Gourishankar and Priyaranjan were at loggerhead over the triangle of love. Fumed over this, Gourishankar snatched the phone, which he had gifted to his girlfriend, and smashed it.

When Priyaranjan learned about this, he immediately gifted a smartphone to the girl and asked Gourishankar to pay Rs 10000 for damaging the phone. Following which both entered into a verbal duel.

On Friday evening, Priyaranjan called Gourishankar and asked to pay him the money for the cellphone and both agreed to meet the Sailashree Vihar Durga Mandap. However, when Priyaranjan reached the spot, Gourishankar attacked him with a sharp knife following a tussle. Priyaranjan sustained cuts on his hand and back shoulder in the murderous attack by Gourishankar, sources said.

In the meantime, a police team reached the spot after getting information about the incident and rushed the injured youth to the hospital while detaining the accused youth for interrogation.

When asked, IIC Pradipta Rout said that the incident was a fallout of a dispute related to gifting a mobile phone to the girl. The accused has been detained and action will be taken as per the law.