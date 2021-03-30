Engineering Institute Pays Rs 3 Cr Holding Tax To Avoid Sealing By BMC

Bhubaneswar: In order to avoid getting sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), an engineering college in North Zone paid Rs 3 crores of holding tax which is 50% of its actual due.

The Apex Institute of Technology and Management is on the list of big defaulters. Despite notice, the institute was reluctant to pay the dues. But with the instruction of Commissioner BMC, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, and subsequent coordination by Deputy commissioner revenue, Srimanta Mishra over the matter an OPDR was lodged by the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner, Purandar Nanda.

When the team, as per norm, visited the institute for sealing as it did not pay the defaulter amount, the institute authority suddenly paid 50% i.e. Rs. 3 crores to BMC through a cheque.

As the agency paid 50% of the dues and regarded the act, so the authority did not seal it. OPDR will be lodged henceforth after this first case of the financial year 2021. Zonal Deputy Commissioners of each zone have been instructed for the same.

“Defaulters are to pay in their old price applied to them, in such cases BMC will take actions as appropriate to the situation,” said Srimanta Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue.

