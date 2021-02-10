Engineering Colleges, ITIs Across Odisha Reopen
Bhubaneswar: All technical and professional institutions across Odisha will reopen from today with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.
However, the physical mode of teaching will resume from February 17.
The notification issued by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department stated all ITI, polytechnic, engineering colleges and other professional institutions will resume their operations from tomorrow (February 10).
The department has also asked the institutions to follow COVID guidelines.