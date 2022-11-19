Engineering Admission Deadline Extended In Odisha; Check Revised Date

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the deadline for admission into engineering colleges by five more days.

The last date of admission was November 20. The date has been extended by five days. Hence, students can get more five days and can take part in the admission process till November 25.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai at Lok Seva Bhawan on Saturday. The timeline has been revised in a bid to fill up the vacant seats at various government and private engineering colleges across the State.

Notably, 80 per cent seats have been occupied in government colleges while the figure is only 77 per cent in case of private institutions. The government has allowed spot admission to fill up the vacant seats.