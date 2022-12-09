Engineer who appeared in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ laid off by Meta

New York: Facebook’s parent company Meta sacked 11,000 employees last month, in its first-ever mass layoffs.

Among those sacked by Meta was Surbhi Gupta, who has been in the US since 2009, the BBC reported. An engineer by profession, she has also appeared on the popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. In 2018, she won a pageant titled “Miss Bharat-California”.

“At 6 am, I got the email. I couldn’t access my computer or the office gym. It felt like a breakup,” quoted Gupta. Being let go came as a shocker to the engineer who was doing well at work and has spent over 15 years building her life in the US. Like others, she’s been in the US on H-1B Visa.

Many immigrants who lost their jobs have been stuck in a situation where they are trying very hard to search for new jobs or else they’d be compelled to return to their country empty-handed. Just like them, Gupta also remarked that her search for the new role won’t be easy as it’s the holiday season and most companies have slowed down the process of hiring.

After Twitter and Meta, Amazon also fired thousands of employees, including many Indian workers.