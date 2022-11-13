Eng Vs Pak T20 WC, Here’s What Rishi Sunak Said Ahead Of The Match

Ahead of England and Pakistan T20 World Cup match, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday said he will be cheering for the England team as they take on Pakistan in the final today.

“Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We’re behind you all the way,” said Mr Sunak.

The England vs Pakistan match is set to begin at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM (IST) today. The toss is scheduled half an hour before the match starts.

England defeated India by 10 wickets to qualify for the finale while Pakistan beat New Zealand in the semi-finals.