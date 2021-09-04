Eng vs India, 4th Test: Rohit, Pujara Pave Path For India’s Victory As Lead Crosses 170

Oval: With clinical batting performance and Rohit Sharma’s elegant hundred made India back in the game in the final session on Day 3 of the fourth Test at The Oval.

Rohit fell for 127 runs while Pujara was out for 61 as India were placed at 270/3 after 92 overs, leading by 171 runs. Ravindra Jadeja joined skipper Virat Kohli at the crease after the fall of two quick wickets.

Meanwhile, bad light has stopped the play after Joe Root informed the umpires that England don’t want to bowl spin.

Earlier, KL Rahul might have lost his wicket to James Anderson, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured India did not fall behind in the opening session. At lunch, India’s score read 108/1 — a lead of 9 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay.

After England scored 290, taking a first-innings lead of 99 runs, Rohit and Rahul survived a good spell of bowling to see the visitors through to Stumps without any damage done to the wickets column.

England, who edged ahead thanks to half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, will be confident in their bowling attack once again after they dismissed India for just 191 in the first innings.