Eng vs Ind: Rohit, Rahul Register Record Partnership, Keeps India Ticking

London: Registering over 100-run partnership for the first time outside Asia since 2011, India put 230 for 2 wickets in 75.0 overs against England before drinks break at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered a 126-run opening stand on an opening day.

KL Rahul showcased impressive defensive skills and reached his fifty in 137 deliveries and continued to go strong in the final session as well. Along with Indian opener Rohit Sharma (83 runs), Rahul added 126 runs for the opening wicket.

After Rohit’s wicket, Cheteshwar Pujara also departed for only nine runs. Rahul was grinding it out on 94 not out and was joined by Virat Kohli, 31 not out, in the middle, as India reached 226/2 in 73 overs.

Earlier, rain delayed the start of play as England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked India to bat first.

The veteran seamer James Anderson struck again with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma.