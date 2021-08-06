ENG Vs IND : Rain Stops Play Again, England Trail India By 70 Runs

Trent Bridge: In reply to England’s first innings total of 183, India took a lead of 95 on day three of the opening Test at Trent Bridge on Friday but rain again played spoilsport.

Starting day three with the half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and a stubborn 33-run partnership for the last wicket between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj saw India post a score of 278.

Rahul moved on from 57 to 84 on Day 3, while Rishabh Pant added 25 quick runs. Jadeja scored his 16th Test half-century but even as England took some quick wickets, Bumrah, Siraj, and Mohammed Shami did enough to put India in a commanding position.

Ollie Robinson took his maiden Test five-wicket haul, while veteran seamer James Anderson took four — becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the process.

The rain stopped play at Trent Bridge, looks like a passing shower so the delay might not be too long so keep your fingers crossed.

The hosts went into a break with all their wickets intact thanks to Rory Burns (11*) and Dom Sibley (9*) after they bowled India out for 278 in the first innings.

England 183 & 25/0 (11.1 overs) trail by 70 runs