ENG vs IND 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against India

London: England has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth Test against India here at The Oval.

After a heavy defeat at Leeds’, India will now be looking to put up a brave batting performance against England to bounce back in the 4th Test.

While India changed their line up with Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replacing Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, A couple of changes were also made for England as well. Ollie Pope comes in for Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes replaces Sam Curran.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(capt.), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson